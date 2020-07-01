Hatley, Joyce Lee

September 15, 1943 - June 28, 2020 Joyce Lee Hatley, 76, of Mount Pleasant, passed away Sunday, June 28, 2020, at Atrium Health Cabarrus. A graveside service was held Tuesday, June 30, at 11 a.m., at Cabarrus Memorial Gardens, officiated by the Rev. Allen Montgomery. Mrs. Hatley was born Sept. 15, 1943, in Suffolk County, Mass., to the late Lee Gonyo and Merle Laclair. She was a NASCAR fan, especially of Dale Earnhardt Sr. She also enjoyed dancing and yard sales, but she cherished her grandchildren most of all. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughters, Pamela Rushing and Cindy Hallock. She is survived by her sons, Richard "Dicky" Hallock, Carl Hallock (Tina) and Myron Hatley Jr. (Lisa); daughter, Tracy Linker (Jim); eight grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; three sisters; one brother; and many nieces and nephews. The Hatley family would like to say a special thanks to the staff at the Mount Pleasant House for the compassion and care given to Joyce throughout her time there. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Joyce's honor may be sent to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital Fund, 2101 Rexford Rd. Ste. 165 W, Charlotte, NC 28211. Gordon Funeral Home of Mt. Pleasant www.gordonfuneralhome.com
