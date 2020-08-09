Hill, Lora Frances Cochran

August 19, 1925 - August 7, 2020 Lora Frances Cochran Hill, 94, went to her heavenly home Friday, Aug. 7, 2020. Lora was born in Cabarrus County, Aug. 19, 1925, to the late Lewis M. and Annie F. Cochran and was the wife of 77 years, to W.C. Hill Jr. She was preceded in death by her sister, Louise Davis; brother, Lewis M. Cochran Jr.; grandson, Jeffrey Thomas Connell; and her great-grandson, Zachary Allan Eubanks. Lora is survived by her husband, W.C. Hill Jr., sister, Eula Mae Long "Doll"; daughters, Linda Mauldin and husband, Doyle, of China Grove, Paulette Burris and husband, Randy, of Concord, Joyce Connell and husband, Tommy, of Charlotte, and Audrey Swayney and husband, Jim, of Cramerton; son, Mitchell Hill and wife, Pam, of Huntersville. Lora retired from the hosiery mill, and was a charter member of the Cabarrus County Saddle Club. She was a dedicated member of Roberta Baptist Church, where she sang in the choir and was a member of the Mother's Sunday school class. Lora enjoyed cooking, gardening, and sewing. She enjoyed helping her husband on the farm by gathering eggs, feeding the calves and canning fresh picked veggies from the garden. Lora's beloved dog, Butchie, was always right by her side. She was blessed with 14 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren, and seven great-great-grandchildren. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, sister, and daughter. The family will receive friends at Roberta Baptist Church today, (Sunday, Aug. 9th,) from 1 to 2 p.m. The funeral service will begin at 2 p.m., officiated by Pastor Steve Pennington. The family asks that everyone please wear a mask. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of Hospice Home Care. We appreciate their efforts and the love and care they showed our mother during her final days. Memorials may be made to Hospice Home Health or St. Jude Children's Hospital. Hartsell Funeral Home of Concord www.hartsellfuneralhomes.com
