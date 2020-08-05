Hoce, Donna "Denise" Lowder

March 30, 1953 - July 31, 2020 Donna "Denise" Lowder Hoce, 67, passed away Friday, July 31, 2020, in Lexington, S.C. Denise was born March 30, 1953, to the late Ned L. Lowder and Varina "Shine" Barts Lowder of Kannapolis. In 1972, Denise married Larry Stephen Hoce. They raised two sons, Kelly and Josh. Denise grew up with her younger brother, Tony Lowder, surrounded by cousins and friends whom they remained close to for life. She graduated from A.L Brown HS in Kannapolis. Denise loved music and went on to play trumpet with the "Mighty Sound of the Southeast" at the University of South Carolina. With a Master's in Education, Denise went on to be a passionate educator with a focus on supporting children with highest needs. Denise taught for several years in West Columbia, S.C. at Wil Lou Gray Opportunity School before joining School District 5 of Lexington-Richland Counties. The family moved to Lewisville, Texas and she taught at Milliken Middle School. Larry and Denise left Texas to move to Chapin, S.C., where she taught at Dutch Fork Middle School. She retired and devoted her time as a homemaker with their two boys on Lake Murray. Denise was a music lover - Fleetwood Mac and Stevie Nicks, being her all-time favorites. Rod Stewart, Elton John, and Hootie and the Blowfish held a special place in her heart as well and most recently Denise could listen to Adele belt out a ballad on repeat for hours. Denise loved to see live music and was always up for a concert. Her air guitar was impeccable and is one of many gifts she passed down to her boys. Throughout her life, Denise always had a four-legged best friend by her side. From her beloved Doby the Doberman, as a young girl, JoJo the terrier, in her early adult days, her dog of a lifetime, Beau the standard poodle, and most recently Gus and Sydney - Denise loved her dogs in a big way. Denise is survived by her childhood sweetheart and husband of 48 years, Larry Hoce; sons, Kelly and his wife, Ali, and Josh and his wife, Jenna. Her grandchildren, Jane Porter, Ben, Coleman and baby, Hoce, due any day now will miss their beloved "DeeDee." Denise also leaves behind her devoted adoring mother, "Shine" Lowder; brother, Tony Lowder and his wife, Lynn; nephew, Chase Lowder and his wife, Jodi, in addition to numerous other nieces and nephews. Due to recent COVID-19 protocols, a memorial service will be held for family only at Whitley's Funeral Home Chapel in Kannapolis, conducted by the Rev. Dr. Tom Cabaniss, Thursday, Aug. 6. Friends and family are invited to a graveside service at 12:30 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 6, at Carolina Memorial Park, in the Fountain section. The family would like to express their deep gratitude for the staff at Agape Hospice House in Lexington, S.C. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Humane Society of South Carolina; or Agape Hospice House in Lexington, S.C. Whitley's Funeral Home www.whitleysfuneralhome.com
