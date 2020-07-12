Hochman, George Nicholas

Mr. George Nicholas Hochman, 59, of Davidson, passed away Monday, July 6, 2020, at his home. The family will have a celebration of life service at a later date. Mr. Hochman was born June 2, 1961, in New York, N.Y. He was a son of George Hochman of Florida and the late Margit Papfy DiVincenzo. George was an avid hunter. He also enjoyed his job as a machinist, and designed a forklift for his four wheeler for his hunting trophies. George was an EMT with the former Cabarrus County Rescue Squad. He served as a Specialist E-4 in the U.S. Army from June 20, 1980 to Nov. 16, 1984. He was awarded the Army Good Conduct Medal, Overseas Service Ribbon, and Army Service Ribbon. He served with Company A, 5th Engineer Battalion in Ft. Leonard Wood, Mont. SP4 Hochman was a Combat Engineer and expert Rifleman. Mr. Hochman is survived by his wife, Maria C. Viscomi Hochman; two stepchildren, Catherine Montalvo of Davidson, and Edwin Montalvo of Kings Mountain; brothers, David Louis Hochman of Camp Lejeune and Robert Hochman of Florida; and granddaughter, Ava Montalvo. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Humane Society of Concord and Greater Cabarrus County, P.O. Box 5347, Concord, NC 28027.
