Hodge, Reba Hurst

Reba Hurst Hodge, 93, of Cornelius formally of Kannapolis, went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Friday, July 17, 2020, at Autumn Care of Cornelius. Reba was raised in Patrick, S.C. After moving to Kannapolis, Reba spent her entire working career in Cannon Mills Plant #1. She was a lifelong member of First Evangelical Methodist Church of Kannapolis. Reba "Granny" loved to work in her garden, and planting flowers. She was known for her chocolate oatmeal cookies and her delicious homemade cakes. Reba was preceded in death by her daughter, Shirley White; son, Donald Hodge; and grandson, Chris Hodge. Left to cherish her memory are grandson and caretaker, Brian Hodge and wife, Angie; son-in-law, Danny White; grandsons, Donnie White (Lisa), Brad Hodge (April); and great-grandsons, Brayden and Avery White. Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m., Monday at Whitley's Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Billy Carey officiating. Visitation will be held from 2 to 3 p.m., at the funeral home, prior to the service. Burial at Carolina Memorial Park will follow the service. The family would like to thank the staff of Autumn Care of Cornelius for their kind and loving care of Reba, especially to nurse, Becky Toland, CAN Haley Gregory, and hospice nurse, Anita Sanford. Memorials may be made to Alzheimer's Association, Western Carolina Chapter, 3800 Shamrock Dr., Charlotte, NC 28215-3220. Whitley's Funeral Home www.whitleysfuneralhome.com
