Hodges, Carolyn Elizabeth Hooper

August 26, 1958 - July 30, 2020 Carolyn Elizabeth Hooper Hodges, 61, passed away Thursday, July 30, 2020, at Tucker Hospice House. She was born in Concord, Aug. 26, 1958, to the late Johnny Edgar Hooper and the late Jo Alice Hooper. Carolyn leaves behind her loving husband, Steven Vann Hodges; her daughter, Lori and husband, Robert Weaver; her four sisters, Dianne and husband, Rickey Davis, Betty Joe Ford, Debbie and husband, Tim Drye, and Judy and husband, Jay Navaroli; her much cherished granddog; many friends and extended family members. A celebration of life for Carolyn will be announced at a later date. Carolyn loved her family (especially cooking for them), her animals brought her so much joy, and she enjoyed working many years in the insurance industry. She will be missed by many. cabarrusfuneralandcremations.com
