Holding, Andrea "Andy" Bacon

December 28, 1938 - August 5, 2020 Andrea "Andy" Bacon Holding, 81, passed away peacefully at her home, in Concord, Wednesday, Aug 5, 2020, surrounded by her family. Andy was born Dec. 28, 1938, in Haverford, Pa., and learned her love of travel from her parents, Dr. Harry E. Bacon and Althea Bacon. Andy was an independent soul from her youth and attended Fairfax Hall School in Waynesboro, Va., followed by Garland Junior College in Boston, Mass. She continued her education at the University of Geneva in Geneva, Switzerland, where she studied commercial art. Andy was a talented artist and sketched and painted most of her life. Andy was also a voracious reader and enjoyed being part of a book club for more than 25 years. She was also active in her local chapter of The Colonial Dames. Andy was a generous and elegant host and gathered her friends and family routinely for dinner parties and social gatherings throughout her life. She was also a fierce and caring advocate for many causes, including the Cabarrus County Public library and numerous charities related to the welfare of animals. Andy is survived by her two sons, John Bacon Holding and wife, Leigh Ann Wilder, of Raleigh and Frank Carter Holding and his wife, Katherine Holding, of Atlanta, Ga; brother, Harry E. Bacon Jr. and wife, Dianne Riedel Bacon, of Green Bay, Wis.; eight nieces and nephews and their children, of Atlanta, Ga., Green Bay, Wis., and Concord. The family has planned a private ceremony at Oakwood Cemetery in Concord. The family requests any gifts in celebration of Andy's life be given to the Humane Society of Cabarrus County, 2010 Wilshire Ct. SW, Concord, NC 28025. Wilkinson Funeral Home www.wilkinsonfuneralhome.com
