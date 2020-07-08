Hooker Jr., Rossie Eugene

January 20, 1950 - July 4, 2020 Rossie Eugene Hooker Jr. , of Concord, passed away Saturday, July 4, 2020, following an extended battle with cancer. A graveside service was held at 10 a.m., Tuesday, July 7, in Carolina Memorial Park. Rossie was born Jan. 20, 1950, in Concord. He was preceded in death by his parents, Rossie Eugene "Gene" Hooker and Anne Sanders Hooker; and grandparents, Si Rossie Lee Hooker and Myrtle Covington Hooker, also of Concord. Rossie worked for many years as a Divisional Merchandise Manager for Bush Stationers in Charlotte. Rossie was a graduate of Concord High School where he lettered in football, and Western Carolina University, where he was President of the Alpha Phi Omega fraternity. Rossie loved his family more than anything. After a long, hard-fought battle with kidney cancer, he finally has some peace. He was the best brother, husband, father, father-in-law, and grandfather that anyone could have asked for. He looked forward to family cookouts, annual family beach vacations to Oak Island, the family fantasy football league he ran every year, to reading T'was the Night Before Christmas to the grandkids every Christmas Eve, and just being there anytime he was needed. He provided his family with so many great memories and is going to be greatly missed. Rossie is survived by his wife, Deborah White Hooker; daughters, Mandy Hooker Williamson and husband, Travis, of Clyde, Jennifer Hooker Bradley and husband, Clark, of Charlotte, and Lauren Page Higgs and husband, Daniel, of Harrisburg; grandchildren, Jackson Bradley and partner, Ruby Brake, Savannah Bradley, Boone and Cooper Williamson, and Emmylou and Juju Higgs; and sisters Beth Hamilton and husband, Frank, of Concord, and Sharon Griffin and husband, Phil, of Jamesville. Wilkinson Funeral Home www.wilkinsonfuneralhome.com
