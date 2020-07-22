Hudson, Linda Sue Mitchem

September 13, 1943 - July 17, 2020 Linda Sue Mitchem Hudson, 76, of Kannapolis, passed away Friday, July 17, 2020, at Tucker Hospice House. She was born to parents, Robert Mitchem and Pauline Rabb Mitchem, Sept. 13, 1943, in Baltimore, Md. Linda worked in Office of the Registrar and later for the College of Engineering at the University of North Carolina in Charlotte for many years. She retired in 2005. In addition to her love of flower gardening, Linda enjoyed keeping in touch with family and friends, and spending time with her favorite canine companion, Rusty. Linda is survived by those she loved dearly: her son, Chris Hudson and his wife, Jenny, and granddaughter, Ainsley Hudson, all of Charlotte. She was preceded in death by her brother, Reggie Mitchem, in 1988. The family has entrusted Whitley's Funeral Home with the arrangements. A private graveside service for the family will be held Friday, July 24. A public celebration of life will follow at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Trinity United Methodist Church, 416 E First St., Kannapolis, NC 28083. Whitley's Funeral Home www.whitleysfuneralhome.com
