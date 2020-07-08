Hunter, Sarah

August 12, 1933 - July 3, 2020 Sarah Fink Hunter, 86, of Harrisburg, passed away Friday, July 3, 2020, at her home. Sarah was born Aug. 12, 1933, in Mint Hill, daughter of the late, Lewis Edward Fink and Della Davis Fink. She is survived by her spouse, James F. Hunter of Harrisburg; children, Tammy McCarver Wright (Mike) of Port Charlotte, Fla., Steven Van Linker (June) of Denver, N.C., and William Leslie Linker (Jo Ann) of Mount Pleasant; nephew, George Wayne Martin of North Myrtle Beach, S.C.; 12 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded by her parents, Lewis Edward and Della Davis Fink; precious daughter, Deborah Susan Linker; and loving sister, Lois Fink Jetton. Sarah attended Charlotte Technical High School. She was a loving homemaker and collector of many things. She loved to travel, going on many cruises with husband, Jim, and summer vacations at the beach with her children and grandchildren. Music was the passion of her soul, she loved listening to her favorite Elvis Pressley, Carolina Beach music, and Southern Gospel tunes on her prized jukebox. She will be remembered by many for her fast cars, southern charm, twinkle in her eye and "gift of gab" thus the fitting nickname "Sassy Sarah"! She touched and was loved by many people throughout her long life. She will be sorely missed by her family and many friends. A funeral is scheduled for Sarah today (Wednesday, July 8), at Broadus Memorial Baptist Church, 59 Green St., in Concord. The family will receive friends beginning at 11 a.m., with the service beginning at 12 p.m. Graveside services will immediately follow at Sharon Memorial Park Cemetery, in Charlotte. McEwen Funeral Service at Sharon Memorial Park www.McEwenFS.com
