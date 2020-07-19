Hurley, Chester Leroy

Mr. Chester Leroy Hurley, 78, passed away Saturday, July 11, 2020, at his home in Landis. A memorial service is scheduled for 2 p.m., Saturday, July 25, at New Beginning Community Worship Center. The Rev. Robert Earnhardt will officiate. The family will receive friends from 1 to 1:45 p.m., Saturday, July 25, at New Beginning Community Worship Center. Mr. Hurley was born Oct. 24, 1941, in Grayson. He was a son of the late Fieldon Hurley and Flossie Farmer Hurley. He enjoyed fishing wherever he could find water. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three sisters; one brother; one son, Randy Hurley; first wife, Wanza Nichols Hurley; and grandson, Randy Rutledge. Mr. Hurley is survived by his wife, Caroline Driggers Carithers Hurley; three daughters, Gladys Earnhardt and husband, the Rev. Robert, of Kannapolis, Cindy Trexler and husband, Robert, of Salisbury and Tonya Tucker of Kannapolis; six stepchildren; four sisters, Hazel Hamm of Maryland, Retha Kimpel of West Jefferson, Estie Dickens and husband, Orby, of Maryland, and Reba Holt of West Jefferson; five grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Hospice & Palliative Care of Cabarrus County, 5003 Hospice Lane, Kannapolis, NC 28081 or to New Beginning Community Worship Center, 1948 Central Dr., Kannapolis, NC 28083. Lady's Funeral Home & Crematory www.ladysfuneralhome.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.