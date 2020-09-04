Isom, Patrcia

February 9, 1962 - August 31, 2020 The Heavenly gates has opened for Patrcia, whom suddenly passed away Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, surrounded by family. A funeral service will be held Saturday Sept. 5, at 1 p.m., at Rose Hill Baptist church in Kannapolis. A visitation will be at 11 a.m., prior to the service. Brown Kannapolis Mortuary serving the family with love and dignity 704-497-2686.
