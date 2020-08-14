James, Jean Bennick

March 11, 1933 - August 11, 2020 Mrs. Jean Bennick James, 87, of Concord, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, at Transitional Health. Mrs. James was born March 11, 1933, in Cabarrus County, to the late Fred Worth Bennick and Bertha May Allman Bennick. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Helen B. Sides; brother, Carl Bennick; and son, Michael R. James. She is survived by her husband, Mr. Jimmy Ray James; and daughter-in-law, Mary Ann Conner James. Mrs. James graduated from Hartsell High School and retired from Cannon Mills. The family will have a graveside service today (Friday, Aug. 14), at 11 a.m., at Carolina Memorial Park Cemetery. Wilkinson Funeral Home www.wilkinsonfuneralhome.com.
