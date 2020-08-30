 Skip to main content
Jones, Helen J. "Sis" Freeman
October 14, 1931 - August 26, 2020 Helen J. "Sis" Freeman Jones, 88, of Port Orange, Fla., passed away Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020. She was born Oct. 14, 1931, in Concord, to the late Willie Brandon Freeman and Helen Freeman. She was a member of Our Lady of Hope of Port Orange. Helen loved NASCAR, animals and gardening. She is survived by daughters, Teresa Cameron (Richard) and Jessica Hill (Charles); 10 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Royden "Roy" Jones; son, Kenneth "Casey" Jones; daughter, Connie King; brothers, Brandon "Buddy", Archie and Melvin Freeman. The funeral will be held Wednesday, Sept. 2, at 8:30 a.m., at Our Lady of Hope Catholic Church in Port Orange. Lohman Funeral Home of Daytona Beach, Fla. www.lohmanfuneralhomes.com

