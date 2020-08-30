Jones, Helen J. "Sis" Freeman

October 14, 1931 - August 26, 2020 Helen J. "Sis" Freeman Jones, 88, of Port Orange, Fla., passed away Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020. She was born Oct. 14, 1931, in Concord, to the late Willie Brandon Freeman and Helen Freeman. She was a member of Our Lady of Hope of Port Orange. Helen loved NASCAR, animals and gardening. She is survived by daughters, Teresa Cameron (Richard) and Jessica Hill (Charles); 10 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Royden "Roy" Jones; son, Kenneth "Casey" Jones; daughter, Connie King; brothers, Brandon "Buddy", Archie and Melvin Freeman. The funeral will be held Wednesday, Sept. 2, at 8:30 a.m., at Our Lady of Hope Catholic Church in Port Orange. Lohman Funeral Home of Daytona Beach, Fla. www.lohmanfuneralhomes.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.