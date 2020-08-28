Keever, Genevieve Hayes

September 25, 1931 - August 25, 2020 Genevieve Hayes Keever, 88, Kannapolis, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020. Mrs. Keever was born in Wilkes County Sept. 25, 1931, to the late Lester and Bertha Baity Hayes. Mrs. Keever graduated from Wilkesboro High School in 1950. She was employed by Cannon Mills for 18 years, where she worked in the chemical lab and as a key punch operator. In 1995, she retired after 10 years as a CNA II at Cabarrus Memorial Hospital. She enjoyed sewing, watching the sunrise at the beach, cooking, church activities and spending time with her family. Mrs. Keever was an active member of Crosspointe Baptist Church. She is survived by three daughters and two sons, Shelley McBride (Randy), Dean Keever (Melissa), Regis McLean (Dayton), Phyllis Powell (John), Paul Keever (Susan); eight grandchildren, Chris McBride, Lauri Ingle, Traci Huneycutt, Cali Keever, Sarah Linker, Frank McLean, Graham Irvin and Justine Keever; eight great-grandchildren, Candi Austin, Jonathan McBride, Logan and Landon Ingle, Brandon Shull, Isabella Martinez, Dakota Lopez, Ava Linker, and another great-grandchild expected in January. She has one great-great-grandchild, Hayes Cameron McBride. She was preceded in death by husband, Alfred Keever; son, Justin Keever; two great-grandchildren, Jonathan and Chloe Ingle; and brother, Hugh Hayes. Memorial services for Mrs. Keever will be held at 12 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 29, at Crosspointe Baptist Church in Concord. A visitation will be held from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m., at the church, prior to the service. At other times the family will be at the residence, 300 N Beaver St. in Landis. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Crosspointe Baptist Church Youth Program, 1175 Crosspointe Dr., Concord, NC 28025. Special thanks to Hospice and the great care given by Sylvia Pitman and Camilla Ellis. Whitley's Funeral Home www.whitleysfuneralhome.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.