Kirby, Krystal Dawn
0 entries

Kirby, Krystal Dawn

  • Updated
  • 0
Only $3 for 13 weeks
Kirby, Krystal Dawn

December 6, 1986 - June 11, 2020 Krystal Dawn Kirby, 33, of Concord, passed away Saturday, June 11, 2020, at Atrium Health-Cabarrus.

The family will receive friends at Wilkinson Funeral Home, Wednesday, July 15, from 1 to 1:45 p.m., with a 2 p.m. graveside service at West Concord Cemetery.

Krystal was born Dec. 6, 1986, to the late Johnny and Betty Kirby.

She was a beautician, and a member of Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses. She was a friend to all and a loving mother.

Survivors include her son, Jayden Faggart; sisters, April Kirby, Heather Kirby and Tiffany Kirby; and two brothers, Daniel Kirby and Jimmy Kirby.

Wilkinson Funeral Home

www.wilkinsonfuneralhome.com

To plant a tree in memory of Krystal Kirby as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics