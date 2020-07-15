Kirby, Krystal Dawn

December 6, 1986 - June 11, 2020 Krystal Dawn Kirby, 33, of Concord, passed away Saturday, June 11, 2020, at Atrium Health-Cabarrus. The family will receive friends at Wilkinson Funeral Home, today (Wednesday, July 15), from 1 to 1:45 p.m., with a 2 p.m. graveside service at West Concord Cemetery. Krystal was born Dec. 6, 1986, to the late Johnny and Betty Kirby. She was a beautician, and a member of Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses. She was a friend to all and a loving mother. Survivors include her son, Jayden Faggart; sisters, April Kirby, Heather Kirby and Tiffany Kirby; and two brothers, Daniel Kirby and Jimmy Kirby. Wilkinson Funeral Home www.wilkinsonfuneralhome.com
