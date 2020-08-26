Kluttz Sr., Ray Branson

December 16, 1925 - August 24, 2020 Ray Branson Kluttz Sr., 94, of Concord, passed away Monday, Aug. 24, 2020. Ray was born Dec. 13, 1925, in Concord, to the late Harry Aubrey Kluttz Sr. and the late Belle Dorton Kluttz. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife of 63 years, Mary Novella Maxwell Kluttz; son, Jimmy Kluttz; and brother, Harry Kluttz, Jr. Ray was a World War II Veteran of the U.S. Navy, where he was a radioman in Post-War Japan. Ray and his brother, Harry, owned Kluttz Brothers Building Contractors. He was a member, deacon, and chairman of the deacons of First Baptist Church, Concord. Ray was a VIP member of Concord Lions Club, where he was awarded State Lion of the Year and the Melvin Jones Fellow Award from Lions International for dedicated humanitarian services. He was a member of the Cabarrus County School Board and Chamber of Commerce, and a member of V.F.W. Ray was instrumental in the construction of Concord High School. He was an enthusiastic square dancer and loved to go fishing and play golf. Most of all, Ray was an extraordinary father, grandfather, and great-grandfather and will be forever loved and greatly missed. He is survived by his daughter, Francine Kluttz Cline Pangle (Donald) of Henderson, Ky.; son, R.B. Kluttz (Susan Kreuter), of Townsend, Ga.; six grandchildren, Q.M. Taylor Cline (Jennifer), Nicholas Foy Cline, Lauren Cline Hinz (Andrew), Lenna Kluttz Boger (Dustin), Ashley Novella Kluttz (William) and Stephanie Amuso (Mark); and 11 great-grandchildren, Haleigh Cline, Branson Cline, Tucker Cline, Ben Cline III, Aiden Hinz, Emily Catherine Hinz, Elizabeth Boger, Colt Boger, Annabelle Barth, James Barth, and Grayson Barth; nephew, Howard Kluttz; and niece, Susan Clay. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 27, at Hartsell Funeral Home of Concord. The funeral service will be held Friday, Aug 28, at 10 a.m., at First Baptist Church, Concord, officiated by the Rev. Dr. Jim Collier. Ray will lie-in-state 30 minutes prior to the service. Burial with military honors will follow at the Carolina Memorial Park, Kannapolis. The family wishes to express their sincerest thanks for all the assistance given to Ray at Transitional Health Services of Kannapolis. Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church Concord, P.O. Box 643, Concord, NC 28026. Hartsell Funeral Home of Concord www.hartsellfh.com
