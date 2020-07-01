Knotts, Sarah F.

June 28, 2020 Sarah F. Knotts, 71, passed away Sunday, June 28, 2020. Funeral arrangements will be announced by Lamb Funeral Home Inc.
To plant a tree in memory of Sarah Knotts as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
June 28, 2020 Sarah F. Knotts, 71, passed away Sunday, June 28, 2020. Funeral arrangements will be announced by Lamb Funeral Home Inc.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.