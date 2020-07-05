Knotts, Sarah Frances
Knotts, Sarah Frances

Sarah Frances Knotts, 71, of Midland, passed away Sunday, June 28, 2020. Funeral arrangements are scheduled for Monday, July 6, at 2 p.m., at Macedonia Baptist Church in Midland. The visitation will be held from 1 to 2 p.m., prior to the service. Burial will follow at the church cemetery. Lamb Funeral Hone Inc.

