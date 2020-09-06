Konneh, Emmanuel Korwor

March 4, 2001 - August 30, 2020 Emmanuel Korwor Konneh, 19, of Concord, passed away Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020, in Granite Quarry. Emmanuel was born March 4, 2001, in Liberia to Offrankco Konneh and Helena N. Teh. At the age of 16, he immigrated to the United States with his father, stepmother, and little brother, settling in Concord. Although it was difficult to leave his home and his mother, Emmanuel and his family were excited for the opportunities this move would afford him. Upon arriving, Emmanuel enrolled in Concord High School for his junior year, where he was member of the Fire and Safety Academy. He made quick work of this new opportunity, as his unforgettable smile and warm spirit immediately made an impression on the students, teachers, and coaches of CHS. Emmanuel made a host of friends and joined both the JV soccer and basketball teams. Although Emmanuel originally joined the soccer team as a field player, in a fortuitous turn of events he took a chance and filled in for the goalie position mid-season. His athleticism and perseverance in the goal was immediately apparent, and he used that talent to lead the varsity team to the state Final Four his senior year. He was also named the South Piedmont Conference Keeper of the Year and was selected to the North Carolina All Region Team for 2019-2020. Likewise, Emmanuel joined the JV basketball team as a junior. Though less experienced than his teammates, he quickly developed a presence under the boards through rebounding and toughness. Through sheer grit and determination, Emmanuel worked his way to the varsity team his senior year, where he earned his school-wide nickname "Bamba" out of respect for his improvement and level of play throughout the 2019-2020 season. A commonality on both the field and court was his great ability to unite his Spider family and foster comradery no matter the numbers on the scoreboard. Emmanuel graduated from Concord High School in the spring of 2020, and was excited to join the Carolina University Bruins in the goal this fall. Although Emmanuel's brilliant life was tragically cut short, his spirit lives within everyone he met. His smile, his laugh, his accent, reverberates in the hearts and minds all who knew him. The hope he brought to our small community in three short years is immeasurable. The family will receive friends from 9 to 11 a.m., Wednesday, Sept. 9, at Hartsell Funeral Home of Concord, 460 Branchview Drive NE. The funeral service will follow in the chapel at 11 a.m., and officiated by the Rev. Chuba Nwangwu. Burial will follow at the Harrisburg Presbyterian Church Cemetery, 4815 NC-49 (Corner of Morehead and Hwy 49), in Harrisburg. Survivors include his father, Mr. Offrankco V. Konneh; mother, Mrs. Helena N. Teh; stepmother, Mrs. Rosetta M. Konneh; and aunt, Mrs. Siana T.J. Mentoe; uncle, Mr. Harold G. Mentoe; four sisters; five brothers; and a host of family members. Memorials may be made to a Go Fund Me account that has been set up to assist the family. www.gofundme.com/f/help-emmanuel039s-family. Hartsell Funeral Home of Concord www.hartsellfh.com