Kushinsky, Joan "Joanie"

November 20, 1959 - July 17, 2020 Joan "Joanie" Kushinsky, 60, of Mount Holly, passed away Friday, July 17, 2020. Joanie was born Nov. 20, 1959, to the late Adolph and Verna Kushinsky. Funeral services to celebrate Joanie's life were held Tuesday, July 21, at Liberty Baptist Church with Dr. Gary Perry officiating. Interment was at Forest Lawn Cemetery, in Charlotte. Survivors include her son, Tim Kushinsky (Amber), of Concord; grandchildren, Chandler, Alyssa, and Landon; brother, David Kushinsky; and sisters, Mary Norris, Serina Neil, Margaret Benson, and Florence Kushinsky. BENSON FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES www.bensonfuneralservices.com

