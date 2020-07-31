Lambert, Robert "Bob" O¿Dell

Robert "Bob" O'Dell Lambert May 6, 1935 - July 28, 2020 Robert "Bob" O'Dell Lambert, 85, of Concord, passed away Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at Tucker Hospice House. A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m., Friday, July 31, at Oakwood Cemetery, officiated by the Rev. Dr. Steve Ayers. The family will receive friends in the cemetery, following the service. Bob was born May 6, 1935, in Ft. Bragg, to the late Matthew "Mac" and Annie Burleson Lambert. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Jim Lambert; sister, Maxine Watkins; and grandson, Landon Lambert. Bob was a proud veteran of the U.S. Army and U.S. Army Reserves. He was a mortgage accountant for many years with Bank of America, a long-time member of Kerr Street U.M.C. in Concord and attended Oceanview U.M.C. in Oak Island, where he and his wife spent lots of time. Woodworking was one of his favorite hobbies, learning from his father at a young age. He is survived by his wife, Dawn Elizabeth Melchor Lambert, of Concord; daughter, Lauren E.L. Gallion and husband, Brandon, of Keller, Texas; sons, Bradford "Brad" J. Lambert and wife, Kelly, of Concord and Mark A. Lambert and wife, Jill, of Albemarle; brother, Mike Lambert of Leland; grandchildren, Malcolm and River Lambert, Xander and Simon Gallion, Vica and Alex Lambert. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Tucker Hospice House, 5003 Hospice Lane, Kannapolis, NC 28081. Wilkinson Funeral Home www.wilkinsonfuneralhome.com
