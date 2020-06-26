Livingston, Mary Frances Caldwell

Mary Frances Caldwell Livingston, 84, of Oxon Hill, Md., was called to eternal rest Thursday, June 18, 2020, at George Washington University Hospital, in Washington, D.C., after a lengthy illness. Services will be held Saturday, June 27, at Clark Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., with funeral services at 12 p.m. Burial will follow at Rutherford Memorial Cemetery. Due to Covid-19 a Mask must be worn to all services. Clark Funeral Home, Inc. is serving the Family of Mary Frances Caldwell Livingston.
