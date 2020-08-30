Marlowe, Jerry Lynn

September 9, 1946 - August 27, 2020 Jerry Lynn Marlowe, 73, of Concord, passed away Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, at Atrium Health Cabarrus, following a period of declining health. Born Sept. 9, 1946, in Cabarrus County, he was a son of the late Gilbert and Janie Deal Marlowe. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Earnest, Charlie and Tony Marlowe; and a sister, Peggy Deal. Loving family members include his wife, Carol Hawks Marlowe; daughter, Tamara Marlowe of Salisbury; stepson, Christopher Hawks of Concord; brothers, Donald Marlowe, Kannapolis and Albert Marlowe of Rising Fawn, Ga.; sisters, Linda Bostian and Ann Baxter (Jerry) of Kannapolis; numerous nieces and nephews; and his loved fur babies, Cindy, Heidi and Chessie. Jerry was a 1964 graduate of Odell School. Following graduation, enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corp. After a brief return to live in Kannapolis, he joined the U.S. Coast Guard, where among other assignments, served one year as a lighthouse keeper at Burnt Island, Maine. He was also a member of the 1454 Transportation Company of the North Carolina National Guard in Concord. He was activated to regular Army during Desert Storm initiative. Mr. Marlowe was previously employed by Cannon Mills, Freightliner Mfg., and retired from Casco Signs in Concord. He was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, the DAV in Concord, the Loyal Order of Moose, Lodge 1722 in Kannapolis, and the American Rifle Association. Jerry enjoyed spending time with his family and friends and had a special love for dirt track racing, sponsoring several local teams. He also enjoyed dancing and could be found many Friday and Saturday nights on the dance floor at the Concord Senior Center. Jerry always loved being outside working on his farm and enjoying nature. When he didn't have anything else to do, he liked to sit on the porch with his family and three fur babies. The family will receive friends from 1 to 3 p.m., today (Sunday, Aug. 30), at Whitley's Funeral Home. Services to remember and celebrate the life of Mr. Marlowe will begin at 3 p.m., in the funeral home chapel. Burial with military honors in Trinity Lutheran Church Cemetery in Concord will follow the service. Whitley's Funeral Home www.whitleysfuneralhome.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.