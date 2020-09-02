McCartney, Mary Louvina Skipper

September 15, 1941 - August 29, 2020 Mary Louvina Skipper McCartney, 78, of Concord, passed away Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, at Accordius Health of Concord. Mary was born Sept. 15, 1941 in Darlington, S.C., to the late Newt and Louvina Skipper. She was also preceded in death by husband, Richard "Bud" Earl McCartney; brother, Jackie Skipper; and sisters, Sarah Young and Naomi Caddell. Mary retired as a correctional officer from the Cabarrus Sheriff's Department. She was a member of Bethlehem Baptist Church. Mary was a loving mother, grandmother, sister and aunt. Survivors include daughter, Sandy (Billy) Seymoure; son, Sheldon (Shannon) Jordan; daughter, Shonna (Todd) Johnson; son, Richard "Mike" (Teresa) McCartney; brother, Charles (Sylvia) Skipper; brother, William (Sherrie) Skipper; brother, Ted (Diane) Skipper; and sister, Pat (Gary) Gardner; seven grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 12 to 12:45 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 6, at Hartsell Funeral Home of Concord. Funeral services will follow at 1 p.m., in the funeral home chapel, officiated by the Rev. Edward "Buster" Pigg. Burial will follow at the Carolina Memorial Park, in Kannapolis. The McCartney family sincerely appreciates the care given to Mary by the staff of Accordius Health of Concord. Hartsell Funeral Home of Concord www.hartsellfh.com