McClure, Daisy Virginia "Sally"

May 24, 1928 - August 16, 2020 Daisy Virginia "Sally" McClure, 92, passed from this life and gained her angel wings Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020, at Accordius Health in Concord. Sally was born May 24, 1928, in Charlotte, to the late John Edgar & Lucy Taylor Simpson. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by brothers, Cecil, Johnny, Melvin, and J.B.; sister, Doris; first husband, James Jolly Sr; and second husband, John McClure. She was very fortunate to live a long and fulfilling life! Sally loved people and enjoyed serving others, which led to a lifelong career in the grocery business. Her first job was at Colonial Food Store in Charlotte. She believed in hard work and was devoted to her customers. After leaving Colonial Store, she worked for 28 years at Cashion's Food Mart in Huntersville & Cornelius. She was well known at Cashion's for her kindness and her ability to make every customer feel special. She made friends with everyone she met and everyone loved "Ms. Sally". Even after retirement from Cashion's, she worked for a while at Harris Teeter, because she missed talking to her customers. A life of service to others was her legacy. Sally had a deep love for her family and was especially fond of her great-grandchildren. Her face would light up when she talked about them! She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She also had many friends whom she cherished, many of them lifelong friends! Sally had a strong Christian faith and loved her church, Gloryland Baptist in Charlotte. She will be missed so much on this Earth but we know she is celebrating in heaven and is at peace. Sally is survived by her son, James Jolly Jr. and wife, Debra, of Charlotte; daughter, Sandra Nash and husband, Kevin, of Concord; brother, Steve Simpson and wife, Bessie; grandchildren, Brian Jolly (Kari), Kevin Jolly (Emily), Tara Bean (Connor) and Jared Nash (Emily); and great-grandchildren Kate, Matt, and Mason Jolly and Asher and Kyson Bean. The family will receive friends in the church sanctuary from 1 to 1:45 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 29, at New Life Worship Center, 452 Brookwood Ave. NE, Concord, NC. A celebration of life will follow at 2 p.m. The family would like to thank the amazing staff at Accordius Health for their compassionate care for Sally in her last years. Hartsell Funeral Home of Concord www.hartsellfh.com
