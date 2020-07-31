McIntyre, Doris Allen

March 25, 1933 - July 29, 2020 The funeral service for Doris Allen McIntyre will be held at 1 p.m., today (Friday, July 31), at Woodfield Park Baptist Church, with the Rev. Jeff Phillips officiating. Interment will follow in Greenlawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 12 to 1 p.m., at the church, prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to Woodfield Park Baptist Church, 1834 Morninglo Lane, Columbia, SC 29223. Shives Funeral Home-Trenholm Road Chapel, is assisting the family. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.shivesfuneralhome.com. Shives Funeral Home 5202 Colonial Dr., Columbia, S.C.
