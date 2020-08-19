McRorie Jr., "Bill" Howard Sylvester

"Bill" Howard Sylvester McRorie Jr. June 10, 1942 - August 13, 2020 "Bill" Howard Sylvester McRorie Jr., 78, of Concord, passed away Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, at Atrium Health Cabarrus, following a period of declining health. A celebration of Bill's life will begin at 2 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 22, at Gordon Funeral Home in Mount Pleasant, with the Rev. Dwaine Melton officiating. Masks are requested. Bill was born June 10, 1942, in Mecklenburg County to the late Howard Sylvester "Kerr" McRorie and Grace Taylor McRorie. A veteran of the U.S. Army, Bill served in active duty from 1963 to 1966 in both Korea and Vietnam. He was in the Army Reserves until 1969, and was a member of Stokes Masonic Lodge #32. A career educator and counselor in the Cabarrus County Schools and at Jackson Training School, Bill held a bachelor's degree from Pheiffer University and a master's degree in education from the University of North Carolina Charlotte. He was a nationally certified counselor and retired as a guidance counselor from Mount Pleasant Middle School in 2005. Back in the day, he also was a computer science instructor at Rowan Tech, now Rowan-Cabarrus Community College. Bill served as president of the Association for Retarded Citizens and as treasurer of Piedmont Residential Development Center (P.R.D.C.), which his wife founded, along with other parents and professionals. Bill and Becky's late daughter, Tia Walters, was the inspiration for their involvement in these worthwhile organizations. He believed that having a positive attitude keeps you on the right path of life, a message he shared through his words and actions throughout his days. For 44 summers, Bill was an American Red Cross lifeguard instructor and trainer, and had 564 swimming rescues to his credit. A private pilot, he enjoyed flying, boating and scuba diving, but his favorite leisure activity was fishing with his grandsons. He was a fan of all Elvis' songs and all John Wayne's movies. Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 54 years, Rebecca "Becky" Jane Furr McRorie; two daughters, Mia-Michelle Whitley and husband, Kenneth, and Dr. Ann-Marie McRorie; son, Scott Brewer and wife, Kristi; and three grandsons, Nolan T. Whitley, Harrison C. Whitley and Krishna Beri; all of Concord. Memorial contributions may be directed to the Salvation Army of Cabarrus & Stanly Counties, 216 Patterson Ave., Concord, NC 28025 or the Shriners Hospital for Children, 950 W Faris Rd., Greenville, SC 29605. Gordon Funeral Home of Mt. Pleasant www.gordonfuneralhome.com
