McRorie Jr., Howard "Bill" Sylvester

June 10, 1942 - August 13, 2020 Howard "Bill" Sylvester McRorie Jr., 78, of Concord, passed away Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, at Atrium HealthCabarrus following a period of declining health. Service plans are pending at this time. www.gordonfuneralhome.com

