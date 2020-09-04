Means, Virginia Mae Reid

July 16, 1948 - August 29, 2020 In the comfort of her home, Mrs. Virginia Mae Reid Means answered God's call and went from labor to reward Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020. She was born July 16, 1948, in Cabarrus County to the late George Reid Sr. and the late Kathleen Lockhart Reid. Virginia was educated in the Cabarrus County School System and graduated from Logan High School in 1967; and earned a degree in Early Childhood Education from Rowan-Cabarrus Community College. She was formerly employed at Hickory Ridge High School and retired from Cabarrus County Schools in 2013. Virginia was a member of Kingdom Hall of Concord. In her last years she enjoyed singing and fellowshipping at Zion Wesley A.M.E. Zion Church in Mount Pleasant. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers, George Reid Jr., James Reid, Harold Reid; and sister, Isabell Reid Crump. Left to cherish her loving and fond memory are her daughter, Pamela Reid of Mt. Pleasant; granddaughter, Cortney Reid of the home; four sisters, Esther McClelland of Concord, Mary Winecoff, Rose Rose, and Mable Reid, all of Mount Pleasant; brother Wade Reid (Lorraine) of Mount Pleasant; sister-in-law, Dorothy Reid of Washington, D.C.; and a host nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives and friends. Clark Funeral Home www.clarkfuneralhomeinc.com