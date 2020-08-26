 Skip to main content
Menefee, Stephen R.
Menefee, Stephen R.

Stephen R. Menefee, 57, of Midland, passed away Friday, Aug. 21, 2020. The family will receive friends Sunday, Aug. 30, from 2 to 3:30 p.m., at Cabarrus Funeral, Cremation & Cemetery, 3892 Hwy 73 E in Concord. cabarrusfuneralandcremations.com

Menefee, Stephen R.
