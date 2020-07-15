Mesmer, Michael Fred

January 4, 1959 - July 12, 2020 Michael Fred Mesmer, 61, of Concord, passed away Sunday, July 12, 2020, at Atrium Health NorthEast. He was born Jan. 4, 1959, in Concord, to the late, Clarence Lee Mesmer and the late, Nancy Ann Thames. He was also preceded in death by his son, Timothy Jack Mesmer. Michael leaves behind his son, Thomas Lee "Alex" Mesmer; granddaughter, Hayley Mesmer; fiancée, Suzie Mantooth; and many extended friends and family. A celebration of life for Michael will be held Thursday, July 16, at 3 p.m., at Cabarrus Funeral & Cremations, 3892 Hwy 73 E., in Concord. Michael would do anything for anyone. He was a very kind and generous person. He enjoyed concerts and going to car shows. He will truly be missed by all who knew him. cabarrusfuneralandcremations.com
Service information
3:00PM
3892 Hwy 73 E
Concord, NC 28025
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.