Mesmer, Michael Fred

January 4, 1959 - July 12, 2020 Michael Fred Mesmer, 61, of Concord, passed away Sunday, July 12, 2020, at Atrium Health NorthEast. He was born Jan. 4, 1959, in Concord, to the late, Clarence Lee Mesmer and the late, Nancy Ann Thames. He was also preceded in death by his son, Timothy Jack Mesmer. Michael leaves behind his son, Thomas Lee "Alex" Mesmer; granddaughter, Hayley Mesmer; fiancée, Suzie Mantooth; and many extended friends and family. A celebration of life for Michael will be held Thursday, July 16, at 3 p.m., at Cabarrus Funeral & Cremations, 3892 Hwy 73 E., in Concord. Michael would do anything for anyone. He was a very kind and generous person. He enjoyed concerts and going to car shows. He will truly be missed by all who knew him. cabarrusfuneralandcremations.com

Service information

Jul 16
Service
Thursday, July 16, 2020
3:00PM
Cabarrus Funeral
3892 Hwy 73 E
Concord, NC 28025
