Misenheimer, Ruth Kluttz

April 12, 1922 - July 9, 2020 Ruth Kluttz Misenheimer, 98, passed away peacefully Thursday, July 9, 2020, at Mt. Pleasant House where she had resided since November. A service to celebrate Ruth's life will begin at 2 p.m., Sunday, July 12, at Boger Reformed Church, where she was a life-long member. Burial will follow in the church cemetery, and the Rev. Todd Davis will officiate at both. The family will receive friends beginning at 1 p.m. in the church sanctuary and requests that attendees use their best judgment about attending. Ruth would expect you to make the correct choice for the well-being of all. Ruth was born April 12, 1922, at the Kluttz homeplace on Tyler Road, the youngest of 12 children of Charles Alexander Kluttz and Margaret Emma Josephine Goodman Kluttz. She outlived all her siblings, their spouses, several nieces and nephews, and her husband of 48 years, Luther Washington Misenheimer Jr., who passed away in 1995. Ruth studied business at King's Business College in Charlotte and her working life was spent at Concord-Kannapolis Savings & Loan on the corner of Church Street and Cabarrus Avenue in downtown Concord. She enjoyed being outside and into her early 90s still assisted her only surviving sister-in-law, Mary Margaret Boger Kluttz, with gardening at the homeplace and preserving the earth's bounty. An expert quilter, her handiwork is treasured by relatives who own one of her creations and by those who had the good fortune to purchase them in support of her church's annual Lord's Acre Sale every October. Ruth and Luther enjoyed traveling, and in retirement were known for months-long trips to the American Southwest, Idaho and West Coast where both had relatives. Her travel journals were meticulous accounts of the people visited, the sights seen and the food eaten, including how much was spent on each trip. Likewise, each picture documenting the adventures sported the date taken, who and what is pictured, and often a comment about the weather. Ever a curious mind with a dry wit, Ruth kept meticulous notes on family births, marriages and deaths and until the end could recite those milestones for each of her siblings from memory. Always interested in those who came behind her in the family tree, especially "the young people," she never failed to ask their elders what they were interested in, what were they studying, where were they working. Survivors include multi-generations of nieces and nephews in the Kluttz and Misenheimer family trees. The families express their sincere thanks and gratitude to nephew George Edgar "Sonny" Kluttz, and his wife, Nancy, of Rockwell, for their care of and attention to Ruth in her years at home and in her transition to Mt. Pleasant House when it was no longer safe for her to live alone. Memorials may be directed to Boger Reformed Church, 7313 Gold Hill Rd., Concord, NC 28025. Gordon Funeral Home of Mt. Pleasant www.gordonfuneralhome.com
Service information
2:00PM
7313 Gold Hill Rd.
Concord, NC 28025
1:00PM-2:00PM
7313 Gold Hill Rd.
Concord, NC 28025
