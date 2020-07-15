Moore, Carl Desmond

April 11, 1925 - July 12, 2020 Carl Desmond Moore, 95, of Kannapolis, passed away Sunday, July 12, 2020, at his home. He was born April 11, 1925, in Draper, a son of the late James R. Moore and Ethel Shaw Moore. He was preceded in death by a son, Desi Moore. Carl had owned and operated Moss & Moore Heating and Air since 1948 in Kannapolis. He also owned Oakwood Villas apartments in Kannapolis. Carl was a U.S. Navy veteran, having served during World War II. Carl was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church for over 70 years where he served as an usher for many years and was a member of the Hinnant Sunday School class. He was a member of the Kannapolis Lion's Club where he held several offices including president. He was a 60-year member of the Kannapolis Shrine Club. In addition to his love of classic and antique cars, he loved boating and being on the water, whether it be the river, the lake or the ocean. A private service will be held for Carl at Carolina Memorial Park. Carl is survived by his wife of 72 years, Betty Puntch Moore; daughters, Penny Black (David) and Patti Stodghill (Mark); grandchildren, Davy Black (Amber), Carly Pruitt (Zach), Mark M. Stodghill and Jack Stodghill; and five great-grandchildren, Weston, Camden and Isla Black and Kate and Max Pruitt. Whitley's Funeral Home www.whitleysfuneralhome.com
