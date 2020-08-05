Morgan, Melindie Jane

February 25, 1965 - July 29, 2020 Melindie Jane Morgan, 55, of Oakboro, passed away Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at Atrium Health Northeast. A funeral service for Mrs. Morgan will be held at 11 a.m., today (Wednesday, Aug. 5), in Stanly Funeral and Cremation Care Chapel in Locust, officiated by Pastor Gene Hopkins and Pastor Kane Tumberlin. A visitation will be held from 9:30 to 11 a.m., prior to the service. Burial will follow at Oakboro Cemetery. Mrs. Morgan was born Feb. 25, 1965, in Cabarrus County, to the late Hoover Osborne and Sadie Love Osborne. Melindie loved traveling to the beach and gardening. She had a special love for frogs and her Chihuahua, Summer. Her love for her family and friends meant more to her than anything else in the world. She enjoyed cooking and spending time with her family, especially on holidays and at cookouts. Melindie is survived by her husband, Ronald Scott Morgan of Oakboro; sons, Brandan Hatley of Mt. Pleasant and Hunter Barbee of Morganton; daughter, Madison Praechtl (Adam) of El Paso, Texas; sister, Patricia Eaton of Missouri; brothers, Michael Osborne (Melissa) of Oakboro and Hoover Osborne Jr. of Kannapolis; and grandchildren, Harper Hatley, Turner Praechtl, Avett Hatley and Heath Praechtl. Stanly Funeral and Cremation Care of Locust
