Murr Jr., Harry Samuel

December 23, 1953 - August 17, 2020 Harry Samuel Murr Jr. passed away due to natural causes Monday, Aug. 17, 2020. at his home. Sam is survived by his loving wife of 30 years, Kimberly Murr; daughters, Hannah Murr, Melissa Murr McNeilly and her husband, Steven; grandchildren, Julian "Samuel" and Javier McNeilly; niece, Holley Yates; nephew, Buddy Yates, and wife, Diana; and many more great-nieces and -nephews. Sam was preceded in death by his sister, Sandra Yates, and her husband, Ernest "Buddy" Yates Sr. Sam was a wonderful husband, father, and "Fun Pop" who will be greatly missed. Sam was born Dec. 23, 1953, in Concord, to the late Harry Murr and Bessie Eury Murr. Sam was a proud veteran of the U.S. Air Force, and he retired from Phillip Morris USA in 2009, after a long and successful career in management. Sam was always willing to mentor or lend a hand to help others on their path. Sam loved to stay active with his family and community. He prioritized serving the Lord and his neighbors through volunteering with the American Red Cross and his church's Our Community Table. Sam was a busy guy with many creative talents. You could always find him working on a project, whether building intricate birdhouses in his workshop or painting beautiful watercolor landscapes to gift to his family and friends. He loved to cook elaborate meals and entertain loved ones in his home. A memorial service will be held Sunday, Aug. 23, at 3 p.m., at Rocky River Church in Concord, officiated by Pastor Jimmy Britt. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be made in Sam's name to Our Community Table, Rocky River Church, 887 Pitts School Rd. SW, Concord, NC 28027. Wilkinson Funeral Home www.wilkinsonfuneralhome.com
