Nalbone, Kay Jewett

June 5, 1953 - July 5, 2020 Kay Maura Jewett Nalbone, passed away Sunday, July 5, 2020, at Tucker Hospice House, after months of declining health. A celebration of life and memorial service will be held Thursday, July 9, at 10 a.m., at Rocky River Presbyterian Church, in the grove, and officiated by the Dr. Rev. Neal Carter Jr. The family will receive friends, following the service, in the church grove. Kay was born June 5, 1953, in Denver, Colo., to the late Robert Northway Jewett and Evelyn Parrish Jewett. She was a graduate of Central Cabarrus High School. She studied art at Western Carolina University, and later received a B.S. in Biology from UNC-Charlotte. She worked at Philip Morris as a lab technician and also in retail sales at Bass Pro Shop at Concord Mills. Kay was a kind, genuine and gentle spirited individual. Her sweet attitude towards life inspired others more than she ever knew. She faced life's challenges with a smile and a "thumbs up". Kay has left her family and friends knowing she appreciated their expressions of love and acts of kindness. Kay is survived by her daughter, Madison Maura Nalbone, of Concord; and brother, Stephen Jewett and wife, Cathy, of Kannapolis. She was blessed with her best friend, Mary Loraas, who helped her celebrate many pizza and movie nights. Thank you to all the special caregivers who provided love and support to Kay and her family, especially to her First Assembly Living Center home. Memorials may be made to the Rocky River Presbyterian Church Building Fund. Wilkinson Funeral Home www.wilkinsonfuneralhome.com
