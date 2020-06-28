Nesbit, Mary Scott

Mary Scott Nesbit, 95, of Concord, passed away Tuesday, June 23, 2020. Funeral services are scheduled for Tuesday, June 30, at Liberty Primitive Baptist Church, 656 Central Drive in Concord. The visitation will be held from 2 to 3 p.m., followed by the funeral service at 3 p.m. Lamb Funeral Home
