Owensby, Ramona Gail Purvis

Mrs. Ramona Gail Purvis Owensby, 81, of Kannapolis, passed away peacefully in her sleep, Tuesday, July 14, 2020, after several weeks of declining health. Due to the current potential public health risks, no memorial service is being held. She was born Feb. 6, 1939, to the late Clyde P. Purvis and Mozelle Creswell Purvis. Ramona was a 1957 graduate of A.L. Brown High School and formerly worked for Scenic Hosiery in Concord before becoming a beloved full-time homemaker for her husband and sons. Ramona is survived by husband, Coyd W. Owensby; two sons, Mark W. Owensby and wife, Kim, and Barry L. Owensby, all of Kannapolis; a granddaughter, Breanne Michelle Owensby; and grandson, Carson Blake Owensby. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Michael Lamont Purvis Sr. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Tucker Hospice House, whose staff greatly enabled Ramona's wishes to live her last days at her home with family and friends. The family also extends a heartfelt thank you to dear family friends Karen Garmon Luzzi and Jennifer Luzzi for the love and exceptional care they gave to Ramona. And thank you to our loving and gracious Lord God and Savior Jesus Christ for blessing Ramona with a long and happy life on this earth and the wondrous gift of eternal life in Heaven Lady's Funeral Home & Crematory www.ladysfuneralhome.com
