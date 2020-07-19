Pender, David Wayne
June 20, 1954 - July 8, 2020 Mr. David Wayne Pender, 66, of Woodleaf, passed away Wednesday, July 8, 2020, in Jasper, Ga. David was born June 20, 1954, in Mecklenburg County, a son of the late William P. Pender and Myrtle Starnes Pender. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Kenneth and John Pender. He is survived by his brother, Lee Pender and wife, Keta of Rockwell; many nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, July 23, at Charlotte Memorial Gardens. Wilkinson Funeral Home www.wilkinsonfuneralhome.com

