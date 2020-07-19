Pender, David Wayne

June 20, 1954 - July 8, 2020 Mr. David Wayne Pender, 66, of Woodleaf, passed away Wednesday, July 8, 2020, in Jasper, Ga. David was born June 20, 1954, in Mecklenburg County, a son of the late William P. Pender and Myrtle Starnes Pender. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Kenneth and John Pender. He is survived by his brother, Lee Pender and wife, Keta of Rockwell; many nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, July 23, at Charlotte Memorial Gardens. Wilkinson Funeral Home www.wilkinsonfuneralhome.com
To plant a tree in memory of David Pender as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.