Phillips Sr., James "Jimmy" Wilson

James "Jimmy" Wilson Phillips Sr. May 2, 1931 - June 28, 2020 James "Jimmy" Wilson Phillips Sr., 89, of Midland, passed away Sunday, June 28, 2020. Jimmy was born May 2, 1931, in Mecklenburg County, to the late Walter and Maude Flowe Phillips. He was also preceded in death by nine siblings, Ruth, Fred, Edmond, Mary Etta, Harry, Agnes, Frank, Everette, and Ralph. Jimmy loved God, his family and his country. He was a member of United Love Baptist Church. He was a proud veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps and a member of the American Legion Black-Phillips Post 433. He owned and operated Jim Phillips Auto Sales. Jimmy loved cars, especially Ford and Lincolns. He was a diehard NASCAR fan, always pulling for Fords. We'll miss seeing him sitting outside on the front porch, enjoying a nice cigar and often reading the Bible. Jimmy truly loved having breakfast with his veteran friends, Bobby, Bud and Rayford. Survivors include beloved wife of 67 years, Jo Ann Helms Phillips; daughter, Lydia Phillips Buck and husband, David, of Harrisburg; son, James "Jamey" Phillips Jr. and wife, Donna, of Harrisburg; five grandchildren, Jeremiah (Jill) Buck, Isaac (Gretchen) Buck, Rebekah Buck, Jake Phillips, Hunter Phillips; four great-grandchildren, Wyatt, Lily, Lylah, and Ellis; and numerous nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 2 to 2:45 p.m., Tuesday, June 30, at United Love Baptist Church. The funeral service will follow at 3 p.m., officiated by the Rev. Marvin Tyson. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Jimmy's memory to United Love Baptist Church, 11487 Flowes Store Rd., Midland NC 28107. Hartsell Funeral Home of Midland www.hartsellfh.com
