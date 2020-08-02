You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pittman, Judy Goodnight
0 entries

Pittman, Judy Goodnight

  • 0
Only $3 for 13 weeks

June 30, 1944 - July 21, 2020 Judy Goodnight Pittman, of Kannapolis, went to her heavenly home Tuesday, July 21, 2020, as the result of a fall. She was the daughter of Gladys Cauble Goodnight and Kyle R Goodnight. Judy attended A.L. Brown High School. Throughout the years she held several work positions. Her most favorite was that of a housewife and mother to her children, whom she loved dearly. She made friends everywhere she went and anyone that knew Judy loved her and she in turn loved them. She enjoyed her time working at K&W Cafeteria, Little "Bucs" and Sam's Mart. Some of her hobbies were fishing, music and cooking. Judy was an excellent cook, and any time you visited her home, she would insist you have something to eat, or at least have a glass of sweet tea. Judy's favorite saying was "Bless your Heart." She blessed many people in her life. Judy loved the Lord. Judy is survived by her husband, Ralph Pittman, of Kannapolis; children, Greg S. Franklin, Rhonda Franklin and John Franklin, all of Tennessee, Carla S. Furr (Chris), of Kannapolis; stepchildren, Don Pittman (Amber), Dale Pittman and Dean Pittman; four grandchildren, Autumn Furr, Madysen Furr, Alicia and Chris Franklin; six stepgrandchildren, Zachary, Noah, Alisa, Seth Pittman, Justin Little and Tiffani Dobbins; two very special "adopted" children, Larry Wilkins and Ladonna Thompson, of Tennesee; two brothers, Kyle R. Goodnight (Joyce), of Maryland and Randall D. Goodnight (Dovie), of Concord. The family would like to thank the Novant Health Rowan Medical Center nurses and doctors in the E.R., the flight crew that transferred her to Presbyterian Hospital in Charlotte and all of the nurses and doctors on the Neuro Intensive Care Unit. Each and every one of these awesome medical professionals took excellent care of Judy and was very compassionate to Judy's family. Judy will be missed very much. We know that one day we will all be reunited! There will be a memorial service at a later date. Carolina Cremation of Salisbury www.carolinacremation.com

Pittman, Judy Goodnight
To plant a tree in memory of Judy Pittman as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics