Pittman, Judy Goodnight

June 30, 1944 - July 21, 2020 Judy Goodnight Pittman, of Kannapolis, went to her heavenly home Tuesday, July 21, 2020, as the result of a fall. She was the daughter of Gladys Cauble Goodnight and Kyle R Goodnight. Judy attended A.L. Brown High School. Throughout the years she held several work positions. Her most favorite was that of a housewife and mother to her children, whom she loved dearly. She made friends everywhere she went and anyone that knew Judy loved her and she in turn loved them. She enjoyed her time working at K&W Cafeteria, Little "Bucs" and Sam's Mart. Some of her hobbies were fishing, music and cooking. Judy was an excellent cook, and any time you visited her home, she would insist you have something to eat, or at least have a glass of sweet tea. Judy's favorite saying was "Bless your Heart." She blessed many people in her life. Judy loved the Lord. Judy is survived by her husband, Ralph Pittman, of Kannapolis; children, Greg S. Franklin, Rhonda Franklin and John Franklin, all of Tennessee, Carla S. Furr (Chris), of Kannapolis; stepchildren, Don Pittman (Amber), Dale Pittman and Dean Pittman; four grandchildren, Autumn Furr, Madysen Furr, Alicia and Chris Franklin; six stepgrandchildren, Zachary, Noah, Alisa, Seth Pittman, Justin Little and Tiffani Dobbins; two very special "adopted" children, Larry Wilkins and Ladonna Thompson, of Tennesee; two brothers, Kyle R. Goodnight (Joyce), of Maryland and Randall D. Goodnight (Dovie), of Concord. The family would like to thank the Novant Health Rowan Medical Center nurses and doctors in the E.R., the flight crew that transferred her to Presbyterian Hospital in Charlotte and all of the nurses and doctors on the Neuro Intensive Care Unit. Each and every one of these awesome medical professionals took excellent care of Judy and was very compassionate to Judy's family. Judy will be missed very much. We know that one day we will all be reunited! There will be a memorial service at a later date. Carolina Cremation of Salisbury www.carolinacremation.com
