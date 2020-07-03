Pressley Sr., Walter Charlie

August 6, 1932 - June 30, 2020 Walter Charlie Pressley Sr., 87, of Kannapolis, passed away peacefully Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at Tucker Hospice House. Born Aug. 6, 1932, in Cabarrus County, he was son of the late Walter Henry Pressley and Carrie Elizabeth Burkett Pressley. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Mary Ann Pressley, in 2000, and all seven of his siblings. Walter honorably served his country in the United States Army. He spent his career as an assistant superintendent for Cabarrus County in the Building and Maintenance Department. He was a long-time member of North Kannapolis Baptist Church, where he served as a deacon, RA Leader, and helped with the youth group. He also volunteered with the Boy Scouts. In his free time, he loved camping, yardwork, and restoring classic cars. Most of all, he loved traveling to the beach and mountains with his wife and spending time with his family. Those left to cherish his memory include daughters, Cherie Darlene Lawson (Dale) and Pamela Scheffer-Bossardet (Richard); four grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild. Services will remain private. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Tucker Hospice House, 5005 Hospice Lane, Kannapolis, NC 28081 and/or to The Salvation Army of Cabarrus County, 216 Patterson Ave., Concord, NC 28025. "The soul takes flight to the world that is invisible, but there arriving he is sure of bliss and forever dwells in paradise." Whitley's Funeral Home www.whitleysfuneralhome.com
