Reid, James Calvin

July 13, 1965 - July 16, 2020 Mr. James Calvin Reid, 55, of Concord, passed away Thursday, July 16, 2020, at his residence. He was born in Cabarrus County, July 13, 1965, to James Calvin Stanback and the late Susan Odessa Reid Bolder. A viewing and reception of friends will be held from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., Thursday, July 23, at Victory Christian Center (Dome), 7228 Kings Ridge Dr., in Charlotte. Burial will take place at Carolina Memorial Gardens in Kannapolis. The service will be live-streamed on Enloe Mortuary Facebook page, starting at 11:45 a.m. Enloe Mortuary www.enloemortuary.com
To plant a tree in memory of James Reid as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.