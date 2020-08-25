Richardson, Rozena Scott

Ms. Rozena Scott Richardson, 80, of Concord, died Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 27, at the Barber-Scotia College. A visitation will be held from 1 to 2 p.m., at the College, prior to the service. Lamb Funeral Home is serving the family of Ms. Richardson.
