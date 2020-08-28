 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Richardson, Rozena Scott
0 entries

Richardson, Rozena Scott

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

Ms. Rozena Scott Richardson, 80, of Concord, died Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020. Funeral services were held at 2 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 27, at the Barber-Scotia College. A visitation was held from 1 to 2 p.m., at the College, prior to the service. Lamb Funeral Home is serving the family of Ms. Richardson.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics