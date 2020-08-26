 Skip to main content
Richardson, Samuel "Dallas"
Richardson, Samuel "Dallas"

April 20, 1995 - August 22, 2020 Samuel "Dallas" Richardson, 25, of Rockwell, passed away, Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020. He was born April 20, 1995, in Iredell County, to Richie Richardson and Connie Cook Ivey. Dallas loved to go fishing and spending time outdoors. He worked for Wilbert Plastic Services in Harrisburg. Those left to cherish his memory are three sisters, Cameron, Melissa, Shelby; his aunt who raised him, Pamela Pacheco; and her three children that were brothers and sisters to him, Robin Linker, Jesse Linker and Miranda Springs. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 29, at Whitley's Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Raymond Johns officiating. Burial at Carolina Memorial Park will follow the service. Visitation will be held from 12 to 1 p.m., at the funeral home, prior to the service. Memorials may be made to Catawba Heights Baptist Church (Celebrate Recovery), 311 Belmont Ave., Belmont, NC 28012. Whitley's Funeral Home www.whitleysfuneralhome.com

