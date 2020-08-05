You have permission to edit this article.
Ridenhour, Timothy Ray
Ridenhour, Timothy Ray

July 31, 2020 Timothy Ray Ridenhour, 60, passed away Friday, July 31, 2020. Cabarrus Funeral, Cremation & Cemetery is serving the Ridenhour family.

Service information

Aug 7
Service
Friday, August 7, 2020
11:00AM
Carolina Memorial Park
601 Mt. Olivet Road
Kannapolis, North Carolina 28025
