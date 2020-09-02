Rinehardt, Timothy Luther

May 25, 1953 - August 29, 2020 Timothy Luther Rinehardt, 67, of Mt. Pleasant, passed away Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, at Atrium Health-Cabarrus. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., today (Wednesday, Sept. 2), at Gordon Funeral Home of Mt. Pleasant officiated by the Rev. Jimmy Barrett. Burial will follow in the Cold Spring United Methodist Church Cemetery, with graveside rites provided by the Cabarrus County Veterans Honor Guard. The Rinehardt family will receive friends from 12 to 2 p.m., prior to the service. Tim was born in Cabarrus County, May 25, 1953, to the late Martin Luther Rinehardt and Elizabeth Deal Rinehardt. Tim served his country in the U.S. Army and Army National Guard. He was a member of Poplar Grove Baptist Church in Concord. Tim worked as a fixer at Cannon Mills for 28 years and later became a truck driver. When he was not on the road; he enjoyed, hunting, fishing and especially tending to his 60 chickens. Tim is survived by his wife, Sherry Maxwell Rinehardt; daughters, Sheana Litaker (Billy) and Brandy Burgess (Michael); brothers, Bennick Dennis Rinehardt (Janice) and Joey L. Rinehardt; grandchildren, Kayla Hickman, Hannah Morton, Tyler Burgess, Kyrsten Burgess and Trey Litaker; and great-grandchild, Adelaide Hickman. In lieu of flowers memorials in Tim's honor may be made to Poplar Grove Baptist Church Building Fund, 3476 Poplar Tent Rd. NW, Concord, NC 28027. www.gordonfuneralhome.com